String Driven Thing
Formed 1969
String Driven Thing
1969
String Driven Thing Biography (Wikipedia)
String Driven Thing are a folk rock band from Scotland, originally formed in the 1960s and led by husband and wife Chris Adams and Pauline Adams. The band also featured the electric violin of Graham Smith.
String Driven Thing Tracks
It's A Game
String Driven Thing
It's A Game
It's A Game
Keep On Moving - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
String Driven Thing
Keep On Moving - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
To Know You Is To Love You / Tympany For The Devil - Golders Golders Hippodrome 1974
String Driven Thing
To Know You Is To Love You / Tympany For The Devil - Golders Golders Hippodrome 1974
Overdrive - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
String Driven Thing
Overdrive - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Man Of Means - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
String Driven Thing
Man Of Means - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Black Eyed Queen - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
String Driven Thing
Black Eyed Queen - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Easy To Be Free
String Driven Thing
Easy To Be Free
Easy To Be Free
KELVIN WAY
String Driven Thing
KELVIN WAY
KELVIN WAY
STARVING IN THE TROPICS
String Driven Thing
STARVING IN THE TROPICS
STARVING IN THE TROPICS
HEY JACK
String Driven Thing
HEY JACK
HEY JACK
Magic Garden
String Driven Thing
Magic Garden
Magic Garden
