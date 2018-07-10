Kitchen Cynics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05700mc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b1ed80d-398e-4198-9727-a4292f5ff9c2
Kitchen Cynics Tracks
Sort by
Jon Justice
Kitchen Cynics
Jon Justice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mc.jpglink
Jon Justice
Harlaw
Kitchen Cynics
Harlaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mc.jpglink
Harlaw
Strandloopers
Kitchen Cynics
Strandloopers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mc.jpglink
Francis Masson, Botanist
Kitchen Cynics
Francis Masson, Botanist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mc.jpglink
Francis Masson, Botanist
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Kitchen Cynics, Sharron Kraus, Ashtray Navigations, Hawthonn and bell lungs
Drwm, National Library of Wales, Swansea, UK
8
Jun
2019
Kitchen Cynics, Alasdair Roberts, The Bevis Frond, Thought Forms, Angeline Morrison, Emily Jones, Sharron Kraus, Dean McPhee, The Left Outsides, Dead Sea Apes, Toby Hay, Jim Ghedi, Sound Of Yell, Makoto Kawabata, The Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus, Trappist Afterland, Stereocilia, Kohoutek, Mésange, Alison Cotton, Silver Stars of Ketchikan, Alex Rex, Ailbhe nic Oireachtaigh, Rowan Amber Mill and Jesse Poe
Cleeve House, Bath, UK
Kitchen Cynics Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist