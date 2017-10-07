Animal KingdomFormed 2008
Animal Kingdom
2008
Animal Kingdom Biography (Wikipedia)
Animal Kingdom is a British alternative rock trio comprising Richard Sauberlich on vocals, guitar, and piano, Hamish Crombie on bass, and Geoff Lea on drums. They previously went by the name of The Sofa Club prior to renaming. They have released two studio albums; Signs and Wonders in 2009, and The Looking Away on 8 May 2012.
Animal Kingdom Tracks
Strange Attractor
Animal Kingdom
Strange Attractor
Strange Attractor
Last played on
Two By Two
Animal Kingdom
Two By Two
Two By Two
Last played on
Into the sea
Animal Kingdom
Into the sea
Into the sea
Last played on
tin man
Animal Kingdom
tin man
tin man
Last played on
