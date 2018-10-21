Lisa SimoneVocal jazz singer, daughter of Nina Simone. Born 12 September 1962
Lisa Simone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b1df0c4-844e-4fdd-9f44-0e7462ae953f
Lisa Simone Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Simone Waymon Stroud (born September 12, 1962), known by her stage name, Simone, is an American singer and actress, known for her work in the Broadway theatre field. She is the daughter of the late American vocalist and civil rights activist Nina Simone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Simone Tracks
Sort by
I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Lisa Simone
I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Last played on
Revolution
Lisa Simone
Revolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revolution
Last played on
Finally Free
Lisa Simone
Finally Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finally Free
Last played on
All Is Well
Lisa Simone
All Is Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Is Well
Last played on
Gal From Joe's
Lisa Simone
Gal From Joe's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gal From Joe's
Last played on
Love Me Or Leave Me
Lisa Simone
Love Me Or Leave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Or Leave Me
Last played on
Lisa Simone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist