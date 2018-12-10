The Coral
1996
The Coral Biography (Wikipedia)
The Coral are an English rock band, formed in 1996 in Hoylake on the Wirral Peninsula, Merseyside. The band emerged during the early 2000s. Their 2002 debut album The Coral, from which came the single "Dreaming of You", was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and listed as the fourth best album of the year by NME Magazine. Their second album, Magic and Medicine (2003), produced four UK Top 20 singles, including "Pass It On". In 2008, after guitarist Bill Ryder-Jones left the band, they continued as a five-piece.
The Coral Performances & Interviews
- The Coral in conversation with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lc4qk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lc4qk.jpg2016-03-03T11:45:00.000ZSteve Lamacq talks to The Coral before their Maida Vale session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lc4sf
The Coral in conversation with Steve Lamacq
- The Coral on cassette: Nick and James on the band's return and new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g1l0k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g1l0k.jpg2016-01-20T15:27:00.000ZNick and James from The Coral join Radcliffe and Maconie to talk about the band's return and new album Distance Inbetween.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03g1l1q
The Coral on cassette: Nick and James on the band's return and new album
The Coral Tracks
Upcoming Events
27
Feb
2019
The Coral, Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
1
Mar
2019
The Coral, Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
2
Mar
2019
The Coral, kanadia
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
2
Mar
2019
The Coral, Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell
O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford, UK
7
Mar
2019
The Coral, Cut Glass Kings and Marvin Powell
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/a4jmzc
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-08T11:09:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03q90gp.jpg
8
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T11:09:10
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
