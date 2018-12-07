Jac van Steen (born 1956 in Eindhoven) is a Dutch conductor. He studied music theory, as well as orchestral and choral conducting, at the Brabants Conservatory of Music [nl].

In the Netherlands, van Steen was conductor and music director of the Nijmegen Bach Choir from 1986 to 1990. From 1989 to 1994, he was the Music Director of Het Nationale Ballet in Amsterdam. Since 1992, he has been on the faculty at the Royal Conservatory of music and dance in The Hague. Currently, in collaboration with fellow conductors Kenneth Montgomery and Ed Spanjaard at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague, he manages a course in conducdting, to which only two students are admitted annually.

Between 1997 and 2002, van Steen was Chief Conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra. He has also served as Music Director of the Neues Berliner Kammerorchester. Between 2002 and 2005 he was Music Director of Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar and Chief Conductor of the Staatskapelle Weimar. Van Steen was chief conductor of the Orchester Musikkollegium Winterthur from 2002 to 2008. Between 2008 and 2013, he was Generalmusikdirektor of the Dortmunder Philharmoniker (Dortmund Philharmonic Orchestra).