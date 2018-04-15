Šaban Bajramović (Serbian Cyrillic: Шабан Бајрамовић,, Romani: Shaban Bajramovičh; 16 April 1936 – 8 June 2008), nicknamed Šabi (Шаби), was a Serbian vocalist and recording artist of Romani ethnicity. He was one of the most internationaly critically acclaimed Romani musicians. Due to his eminent impact on music in Eastern Europe, he was dubbed the "King of Romani music".

In his career, which spanned over four decades, he recorded 50 singles and 20 albums, and he is believed to have composed 700 compositions.