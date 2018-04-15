Šaban BajramovićBorn 16 April 1936. Died 8 June 2008
1936-04-16
Šaban Bajramović Biography
Šaban Bajramović (Serbian Cyrillic: Шабан Бајрамовић,, Romani: Shaban Bajramovičh; 16 April 1936 – 8 June 2008), nicknamed Šabi (Шаби), was a Serbian vocalist and recording artist of Romani ethnicity. He was one of the most internationaly critically acclaimed Romani musicians. Due to his eminent impact on music in Eastern Europe, he was dubbed the "King of Romani music".
In his career, which spanned over four decades, he recorded 50 singles and 20 albums, and he is believed to have composed 700 compositions.
Lidi Lidi Lidi
Lidi Lidi Lidi
Djeli Mara (feat. Mostar Sevdah Reunion)
Djeli Mara (feat. Mostar Sevdah Reunion)
Kada Zvona Zvone
Kada Zvona Zvone
Džemila
Džemila
Pelno Me Sam
Pelno Me Sam
Pena
Pena
