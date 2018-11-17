Johnny ThundersUS punk guitarist & singer. Born 15 July 1952. Died 23 April 1991
Johnny Thunders
1952-07-15
Johnny Thunders Biography (Wikipedia)
John Anthony Genzale (July 15, 1952 – April 23, 1991), better known by his stage name Johnny Thunders, was an American rock and roll/punk rock guitarist, singer and songwriter. He came to prominence in the early 1970s as a member of the New York Dolls. He later played with The Heartbreakers and as a solo artist.
