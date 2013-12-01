Becky StarkBorn 1976
Becky Stark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b14ac58-285e-4b79-897f-7119768c0588
Becky Stark Biography (Wikipedia)
Becky Stark is an artist, singer, songwriter and entertainer from Los Angeles, California. She is the voice of the band Lavender Diamond. In an article about Stark in The New York Times called "North American Songbird," Zoe Wolf wrote "Picture Lucille Ball and Tinkerbell engaged in a duet and you have an apt metaphor for the neo-folk singer Becky Stark, who suggests an impish fairy from a faraway land. "
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Becky Stark Tracks
Sort by
Don't Go to Sleep
Becky Stark
Don't Go to Sleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Go to Sleep
Last played on
Becky Stark Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist