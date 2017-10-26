Sister Hazel is an American alternative rock band from Gainesville, Florida, whose style blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock 'n' roll and southern rock. Their music is characterized by highly melodic tunes and prominent harmonies. Most of their songs have optimistic lyrics. The band's instrumentation often features abrupt shifts among electric, acoustic and a cappella, with striking use of tacets. Though often described as alternative, Sister Hazel leans toward an upbeat sound and away from the clashing punk discordance often associated with the alternative rock genre. There have been no changes to the band's main lineup after over 20 years, although guitarist Ryan Newell was only listed as a guest musician on their debut album, and non-original member Dave LaGrande has been touring with them since 2012.