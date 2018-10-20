Northwest Sinfonia and Chorale
The Northwest Sinfonia is a symphonic orchestra based in Seattle, mostly renowned for recording soundtracks to motion pictures and computer games. It was founded in 1995 and is credited with over 100 recordings.
It draws its members mostly from the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, and Pacific Northwest Ballet orchestras. An additional chorus is added if required. (as the Northwest Sinfonia and Chorale)
The Revenant (2015) - Main Theme
The Revenant (2015) - Main Theme
The Revenant (2015) - Main Theme
The Compound
The Compound
The Compound
Conscription
Conscription
Conscription
