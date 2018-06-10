Ben VereenBorn 10 October 1946
Ben Vereen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b10f698-7874-473c-b8c1-0060a8b703f1
Ben Vereen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Vereen (born October 10, 1946) is an American actor, dancer, and singer who has appeared in numerous Broadway theatre shows. Vereen graduated from Manhattan's High School of Performing Arts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Vereen Tracks
Sort by
Magic To Do
Ben Vereen
Magic To Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic To Do
Last played on
Simple Joys
Ben Vereen
Simple Joys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Joys
Last played on
Pippin : Magic to Do
Stephen Schwartz
Pippin : Magic to Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pippin : Magic to Do
Ensemble
Last played on
Clap Hands! Here Comes Charley
Ben Vereen
Clap Hands! Here Comes Charley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clap Hands! Here Comes Charley
Last played on
So Long Honey Lamb
Barbra Streisand
So Long Honey Lamb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpy.jpglink
So Long Honey Lamb
Last played on
Magic To Do
Ben Vereen
Magic To Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic To Do
Last played on
Ben Vereen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist