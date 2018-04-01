Hamish StuartScottish guitarist, bassist, singer composer & producer. Born 8 October 1949
Hamish Stuart
1949-10-08
Hamish Stuart Biography (Wikipedia)
James Hamish Stuart (born 8 October 1949, Glasgow, Scotland) is a guitarist, bassist, singer, composer and record producer. He is a former original member of the Average White Band.
Hamish Stuart Tracks
Sandcastles
James Brown Is Annie
Sandcastles
Sandcastles
The Circle Game
Hamish Stuart
The Circle Game
The Circle Game
Love Of Your Own
Hamish Stuart
Love Of Your Own
Love Of Your Own
My Father's Son (Live In Session)
Hamish Stuart
Hamish Stuart
My Father's Son (Live In Session)
My Father's Son (Live In Session)
My Father's Son
Lance Ellington and Hamish Stewart
My Father's Son
My Father's Son
He Was A Friend Of Mine (Live In Session)
Hamish Stuart
Hamish Stuart
He Was A Friend Of Mine (Live In Session)
He Was A Friend Of Mine (Live In Session)
Keep On Keeping On (Live In Session)
Hamish Stuart
Hamish Stuart
Keep On Keeping On (Live In Session)
Keep On Keeping On (Live In Session)
Midnight Rush
Hamish Stuart
Midnight Rush
Midnight Rush
You Got A Friend In Me
Hamish Stuart
You Got A Friend In Me
You Got A Friend In Me
