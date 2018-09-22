Delain
2002
Delain Biography (Wikipedia)
Delain is a Dutch symphonic metal band formed in 2002 by former Within Temptation keyboardist Martijn Westerholt, and Charlotte Wessels. The name of the band comes from the Kingdom of Delain in Stephen King's novel, The Eyes of the Dragon.
Delain Tracks
We Are The Others
Electricity
Fire With Fire
Suckerpunch
Danse macabre
Scandal
Mother Machine
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
The Gathering
My Masquerade
Frozen
Are You Done With Me
Control the Storm
Silhouette of a Dancer
Get The Devil out of Me
Stay Forever
Invidia
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Delain, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
