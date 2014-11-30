Slim Cessna's Auto Club is an American experimental rock band, originally formed in 1992 in Denver, Colorado. The constant in the band has been Slim Cessna, formerly a member of The Denver Gentlemen along with David Eugene Edwards and Jeffery-Paul of 16 Horsepower. Jay Munly (often credited as "Munly Munly") is also a key member of the current lineup of the band. In addition to contributing songwriting, vocals, guitar, and banjo, he also serves as a sidekick to Cessna on stage.

Their music includes elements of country blues, gospel, folk and other forms loosely grouped as Americana or alternative country. The Auto Club is sometimes labeled Southern Gothic due to the juxtaposition of apocalyptic religious imagery with stories of alcohol, violence, and relationships gone awry.

The other current members are Lord Dwight Pentacost, Rebecca Vera, Ian O'Dougherty, and Andrew Warner. Former members of note are John Rumley (who also crafted many of the stringed instruments used, including Lord Dwight's double neck guitar), The Peeler (Todd Moore), Danny Pants (Daniel Grandbois), Robert Ferbrache, Ordy Garrison, Jon Killough (who also did the artwork for the 2005 live CD Jesus Let Me Down and "Buried Behind the Barn"), Shane Trost, Whiff (Steve) Cessna, Caleb Roberts, Frank Hauser Jr, Judith Ann Winters, Tim Maher, Reverend Glasseye, and Chadzilla (Chad Johnson).