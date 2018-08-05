Tony HancockBorn 12 May 1924. Died 24 June 1968
Tony Hancock
1924-05-12
Tony Hancock Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony John Hancock (12 May 1924 – 25 June 1968) was an English comedian and actor.
High-profile during the 1950s and early 1960s, he had a major success with his BBC series Hancock's Half Hour, first broadcast on radio from 1954, then on television from 1956, in which he soon formed a strong professional and personal bond with comic actor Sid James. Although Hancock's decision to cease working with James, when it became known in early 1960, disappointed many at the time, his last BBC series in 1961 contains some of his best remembered work ("The Blood Donor"). After breaking with his scriptwriters Ray Galton and Alan Simpson later that year, his career declined.
Tony Hancock Tracks
The Reunion
The Reunion
The Secret Life of Anthony Hancock
The Blood Donor
Sunday Afternoon at Home
Christmas East Cheam Dub Style
Sunday Afternoon
The Army Reunion
The Radio Ham
I hate Christmas
Hancock's half hour
Sunday
Test Pilot Sketch (from Hancock's Half Hour)
A Sunday Afternoon At Home
The Blood Donor (from Hancock's Half Hour)
