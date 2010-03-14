Final CutUS industrial/electro group
Final Cut
Final Cut Biography (Wikipedia)
Final Cut is a techno-industrial music group, consisting mainly of Detroit's Anthony Srock.
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Take Me Away (1989)
Take Me Away (1989)
Take Me Away (1989)
