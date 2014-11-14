Standard FareFormed 2007. Disbanded 2 March 2012
Standard Fare
2007
Standard Fare Biography (Wikipedia)
Standard Fare were a three-piece indie-pop band based in Sheffield, The band were formed in 2005 and comprised members Emma Kupa, Danny Howe, and Andy Beswick. Standard Fare were named after a sign Emma saw on a bus in Newcastle. The band's sound draws on their influences of soft rock and punk but is often linked to the sounds of C86 era bands.
Standard Fare Tracks
Love Doesn't Just Stop
Love Doesn't Just Stop
Suitcase
Suitcase
Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Crystal Palatial
Crystal Palatial
Girlfriend Keeps Me Going
Girlfriend Keeps Me Going
Half Sister
Half Sister
I Know It’s Hard
I Know It’s Hard
Secret Little Sweetheart
Secret Little Sweetheart
You Can Wait
You Can Wait
Kudzu Girlfriend
Kudzu Girlfriend
Tinsel Politics
Tinsel Politics
A Night With A Friend
