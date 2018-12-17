dead prez
1996
Dead Prez, stylized as dead prez, is a hip hop duo from the United States, composed of stic.man and M-1, formed in 1996 in New York City. They are known for their confrontational style, combined with socialist lyrics focused on both militant social justice, Marxism, and Pan-Africanism. The duo maintains an ethical stance against corporate control over the media, especially hip hop record labels.
