M.M. KeeravaniBorn 4 July 1961
M.M. Keeravani
1961-07-04
M.M. Keeravani Biography (Wikipedia)
Koduri Marakathamani Keeravaani, better known as M. M. Keeravani, is an Indian film music composer and playback singer, who works in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. He is also known by his aliases Marakathamani, Vedanarayana and M. M. Kreem. He has recorded most of his songs with singers S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, K. S. Chithra. In 1997, he was awarded the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the Telugu movie Annamayya. He has won 8 Filmfare Awards, eleven state Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.
M.M. Keeravani Tracks
Azhagiya Karthigai Deepangal
K. S. Chithra
Azhagiya Karthigai Deepangal
Azhagiya Karthigai Deepangal
Manase Manase
M.M. Keeravani
Manase Manase
Manase Manase
Mujh Mein Tu
M.M. Keeravani
Mujh Mein Tu
Mujh Mein Tu
M.M. Keeravani Links
