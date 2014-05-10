FirelightMaltese folkband. Formed 2013
Firelight is a pop/folk-band founded in 2013 by vocalist Richard Edwards Micallef in Malta. Michelle Mifsud (vocals and piano), Wayne Williams (vocals, keys and guitar) and Daniel (guitars) are all Richard's siblings. The band is completed by Tony Polidano (bass) and Leslie Decesare (drums).
Firelight’s style is a mix of pop, rock, country and folk. Richard plays the Appalachian dulcimer, an American traditional instrument related to the European zither. Firelight took part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Denmark with their song “Coming Home“.
Firelight released their first album called “Backdrop Of Life” in October 2014.
