Anton Zimmermann (1741 in Široká Niva (Breitenau) – 1781 in Bratislava) was a Silesian-born composer and contemporary of Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Zimmermann spent most of his career in Bratislava, then capital of Hungary, where he worked as a composer, violinist, conductor, and artist manager. His music has been recorded by, among others, the Musica Aeterna Soloists for the Naxos record label.