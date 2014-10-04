Anton ZimmermannBorn 25 December 1741. Died 8 October 1781
1741-12-25
Anton Zimmermann (1741 in Široká Niva (Breitenau) – 1781 in Bratislava) was a Silesian-born composer and contemporary of Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Zimmermann spent most of his career in Bratislava, then capital of Hungary, where he worked as a composer, violinist, conductor, and artist manager. His music has been recorded by, among others, the Musica Aeterna Soloists for the Naxos record label.
Serenata affetuosa per la Quaresima
Serenata affetuosa per la Quaresima
