Kip Christian Moore (born April 1, 1980) is an American country music singer-songwriter signed to MCA Nashville. His debut album, Up All Night, was released on April 24, 2012. and was the best-selling debut album by a male in 2012 and 2013. In 2014, Moore released the single "Young Love", followed by "Dirt Road" and "I'm to Blame". Wild Ones, Moore's second studio album, was released on August 21, 2015.