Kip Moore
Kip Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Kip Christian Moore (born April 1, 1980) is an American country music singer-songwriter signed to MCA Nashville. His debut album, Up All Night, was released on April 24, 2012. and was the best-selling debut album by a male in 2012 and 2013. In 2014, Moore released the single "Young Love", followed by "Dirt Road" and "I'm to Blame". Wild Ones, Moore's second studio album, was released on August 21, 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kip Moore Performances & Interviews
- In country conversation: Kip Moore (full interview)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068tnw6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068tnw6.jpg2018-06-02T14:10:00.000ZCountry rocker Kip Moore talking early struggles of "playing pubs every night" and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068xyzv
In country conversation: Kip Moore (full interview)
- Kip Moore Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ljw19.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ljw19.jpg2015-03-08T13:42:00.000ZCountry superstar Kip Moore performs a surprising Oasis cover live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ljw21
Kip Moore Live in Session
Kip Moore Tracks
Love You To The Moon And Back
Kip Moore
Love You To The Moon And Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Love You To The Moon And Back
Last played on
It Ain t California (Acoustic)
Kip Moore
It Ain t California (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
It Ain't California
Kip Moore
It Ain't California
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
It Ain't California
Last played on
Come Home With You
Kip Moore
Come Home With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Come Home With You
Last played on
Tennessee Boy (Acoustic)
Kip Moore
Tennessee Boy (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Tennessee Boy (Acoustic)
Last played on
Plead The Fifth
Kip Moore
Plead The Fifth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Plead The Fifth
Last played on
Tennessee Boiy
Kip Moore
Tennessee Boiy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Tennessee Boiy
Last played on
Sunburn
Kip Moore
Sunburn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Sunburn
Last played on
Blonde
Kip Moore
Blonde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Blonde
Last played on
Crazy One More Time
Kip Moore
Crazy One More Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Crazy One More Time
Bittersweet Company
Kip Moore
Bittersweet Company
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Bittersweet Company
Guitar Man
Kip Moore
Guitar Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Guitar Man
Running For You
Kip Moore
Running For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Running For You
Hey Pretty Girl
Kip Moore
Hey Pretty Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Hey Pretty Girl
Reckless
Kip Moore
Reckless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Reckless
More Girls Like You
Kip Moore
More Girls Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
More Girls Like You
Last played on
The Bull
Kip Moore
The Bull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
The Bull
Last played on
Dirt Road
Kip Moore
Dirt Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Dirt Road
Last played on
Beer Money
Kip Moore
Beer Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Beer Money
Last played on
Something 'Bout A Truck (Live from C2C 2018)
Kip Moore
Something 'Bout A Truck (Live from C2C 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Hey Pretty Girl (Live from C2C 2018)
Kip Moore
Hey Pretty Girl (Live from C2C 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Bittersweet Company (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2018)
Kip Moore
Bittersweet Company (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Drive Me Crazy
Kip Moore
Drive Me Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Drive Me Crazy
Last played on
I've Been Around
Kip Moore
I've Been Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
I've Been Around
Last played on
I'm To Blame
Kip Moore
I'm To Blame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
I'm To Blame
Last played on
Something 'Bout A Truck
Kip Moore
Something 'Bout A Truck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Something 'Bout A Truck
Last played on
Everything But You
Kip Moore
Everything But You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Everything But You
Last played on
Girls Like You
Kip Moore
Girls Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx69.jpglink
Girls Like You
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
May
2019
Kip Moore
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
27
May
2019
Kip Moore
Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow, UK
29
May
2019
Kip Moore
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
30
May
2019
Kip Moore
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Country: Radio 2 Country
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvc8g/acts/ax2bc8
London
2015-03-08T10:26:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02l6zc5.jpg
8
Mar
2015
Radio 2 Country: Radio 2 Country
London
