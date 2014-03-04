E.C. BallBorn 1 October 1913. Died 14 July 1978
E.C. Ball
1913-10-01
E.C. Ball Biography
Estil Cortez Ball (1913–1978) was an American singer-songwriter, fingerstyle guitarist, and country gospel and folk musician from Rugby in Grayson County, Virginia.
E.C. Ball Tracks
Jennie Jenkins
Estil C. Ball & Orna Ball, E.C. Ball & Orna Ball
Jennie Jenkins
Jennie Jenkins
The early bird always gets the worm
E.C. Ball
The early bird always gets the worm
The early bird always gets the worm
Pretty Polly
E.C. Ball
Pretty Polly
Pretty Polly
Intro
E.C. Ball
Intro
Intro
