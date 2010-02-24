InterzoneGerman blues/rock band from the early 1980s
Interzone
Interzone Biography (Wikipedia)
Interzone is a German blues/rock/heavy metal band from the early 1980s, headed by vocalist Heiner Pudelko.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Interzone Tracks
Invaderz (Dub)
Last played on
Interzone Links
Similar Artists
