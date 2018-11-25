Wayne KingBorn 16 February 1901. Died 16 July 1985
Wayne King Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne King (February 16, 1901 – July 16, 1985) was an American musician, songwriter, singer and orchestra leader with a long association with both NBC And CBS. He was sometimes referred to as the Waltz King because much of his most popular music involved waltzes; "The Waltz You Saved for Me" was his standard set closing song in live performance and on numerous radio broadcasts at the height of his career.
