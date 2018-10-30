Filthy Dukes are a synthpop band from London, England. The band is composed of Olly Dixon (sampling, electronic percussion, electric guitar), Tim Lawton (synthesisers, lead vocalist) and Mark Ralph (bass guitar, backing vocals). Having been active since 2005, the band released their debut single "Tupac Robot Club Rock" on Fiction Records. The track features vocals by Philadelphian rap group Plastic Little. Their debut album, Nonsense in the Dark, was released on Monday 16 March 2009 with the track Messages receiving a lot of airplay. It was later released as a single.