Filthy Dukes
Filthy Dukes are a synthpop band from London, England. The band is composed of Olly Dixon (sampling, electronic percussion, electric guitar), Tim Lawton (synthesisers, lead vocalist) and Mark Ralph (bass guitar, backing vocals). Having been active since 2005, the band released their debut single "Tupac Robot Club Rock" on Fiction Records. The track features vocals by Philadelphian rap group Plastic Little. Their debut album, Nonsense in the Dark, was released on Monday 16 March 2009 with the track Messages receiving a lot of airplay. It was later released as a single.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Poison the Ivy
Poison the Ivy
Messages
Messages
This Rhythm
This Rhythm
Let's See
Let's See
Nonsense In The Dark
Nonsense In The Dark
Beat The Break
Beat The Break
Machine Clap
Machine Clap
Light skips across the heart
Light skips across the heart
Don't Fall Softly
Don't Fall Softly
Dance
Dance
This Rythm (Fred Falke remix)
This Rythm (Fred Falke remix)
Tupac Robot Club Rock (77%)
Tupac Robot Club Rock (77%)
Nonsense In The Dark <Radio Edit>
Nonsense In The Dark <Radio Edit>
Tupac Robot Club Rock (CLEAN)
Tupac Robot Club Rock (CLEAN)
