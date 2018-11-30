Ron TrentChicago house DJ/producer. Born 23 May 1973
Ron Trent
1973-05-23
Ron Trent Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald "Ron" Trent (born May 23, 1973) is an American house music DJ and record producer.
Ron Trent Tracks
Krumandey (Ron Trent Remix)
Ebo Taylor
Krumandey (Ron Trent Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Krumandey (Ron Trent Remix)
Last played on
Altered States (Southside Terrace Mix)
Ron Trent
Altered States (Southside Terrace Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Distorting Space Time
Joey Negro
Distorting Space Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttrw.jpglink
Distorting Space Time
Last played on
Pop, Dip & Spin
Ron Trent
Pop, Dip & Spin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop, Dip & Spin
Last played on
Love Is The Message
Ron Trent
Love Is The Message
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is The Message
Last played on
Sometimes I Feel Like
Ron Trent
Sometimes I Feel Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes I Feel Like
Last played on
Citizen Kane
Nightmares on Wax
Citizen Kane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Citizen Kane
Last played on
Seduction
Ron Trent
Seduction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seduction
Last played on
Morning Factory (Original Mix)
Ron Trent
Morning Factory (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Factory (Original Mix)
Last played on
Altered States (Carl Craig East Side Mix)
Ron Trent
Altered States (Carl Craig East Side Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altered States (Carl Craig East Side Mix)
Last played on
Untitled
Chez Damier
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Regard
Ron Trent
Regard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Regard
Last played on
Morning Factory (Dubplate)
Ron Trent
Morning Factory (Dubplate)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Factory (Dubplate)
Last played on
Kids At Play
Ron Trent
Kids At Play
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kids At Play
Last played on
I Feel The Rhythm
Ron Trent
I Feel The Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel The Rhythm
Last played on
Altered States
Ron Trent
Altered States
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altered States
Last played on
Altered States (Light City Mixx)
Ron Trent
Altered States (Light City Mixx)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altered States (Light City Mixx)
Last played on
Blood and Fire
Ron Trent
Blood and Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood and Fire
Last played on
Open Roads
Ron Trent
Open Roads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Roads
Last played on
