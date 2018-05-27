La FormeActive in the UK 2015 to Present. Formed 8 October 2015
La Forme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2015-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77e
La Forme Tracks
Sort by
Forst
La Forme
Forst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forst
Last played on
Birds in an Aviary
La Forme
Birds in an Aviary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birds in an Aviary
Last played on
Back to artist