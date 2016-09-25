Beach SlangFormed 2013
Beach Slang
2013
Beach Slang Biography (Wikipedia)
Beach Slang is an American punk rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, formed in May 2013. The band comprises vocalist and guitarist James Alex, guitarist Aurore Ounjian, bassist Tierney Tough, and drummer Dan Crotts.
Beach Slang Tracks
Atom Bomb
Punks In A Disco Bar
Ride The Wild Haze
Young & Alive
