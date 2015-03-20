Anne HowellsBorn 12 January 1941
Anne Howells
1941-01-12
Mass in D minor, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Mass in D minor, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass'
Mass in D minor, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass'
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-27T10:15:00
27
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 43
Proms 1975: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1975
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-20T10:15:00
20
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1975
Proms 1974: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-03T10:15:00
3
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 44
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 01
Royal Albert Hall
1972-12-29T10:15:00
29
Dec
1972
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 01
Proms 1972: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-15T10:15:00
15
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 56
