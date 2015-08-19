Sam H. SteptBorn 18 September 1897. Died 1 December 1964
Sam H. Stept
1897-09-18
Sam H. Stept Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Howard Stept (aka Sammy Stept; 18 September 1897 – 1 December 1964) was an American songwriter who wrote for Broadway, Hollywood and the big bands. He became known simply as Sam Stept or Sam H. Stept — he rarely used his full middle name.
Please don't talk about me when I'm gone
Please don't talk about me when I'm gone
Comes Love
Comes Love
