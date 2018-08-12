Agnès MellonBorn 17 January 1958
Agnès Mellon
1958-01-17
Agnès Mellon Biography (Wikipedia)
Agnès Mellon is a French soprano who specializes in baroque music.
Oratorio per la Settimana Santa [Oratorio for Holy Week] (in two parts)
Luigi Rossi
Atys: Prologue
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Diligam te Domine - psalm 17: Diligam te; Laudans invocabo
Jean Gilles
La Mort de Didon (Book I, Cantata XI)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair
Les Arts Florissants, Scene II (H.487)
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Xerse - Prologue and Act 1
Francesco Cavalli
Castor et Pollux - Extract Act 3 and Act 4
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Gilles Ragon
Lamour medecin (extracts) (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski & Bernard Deletré)
Isabelle Poulenard
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-27T10:24:13
27
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
