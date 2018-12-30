The Chair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ae8e98f-9f7c-4c16-8c50-b7fab3c445ee
The Chair Tracks
Sort by
Planet Ork
The Chair
Planet Ork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Ork
Last played on
Lily's March / Tilting the Scales
The Chair
Lily's March / Tilting the Scales
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lily's March / Tilting the Scales
Last played on
Knees of Fire: The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band / Knees of Fire / The Tailor’s Twist
The Chair
Knees of Fire: The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band / Knees of Fire / The Tailor’s Twist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragon's Blood / Mike's Mangled Mitt / Planet Ork
The Chair
Dragon's Blood / Mike's Mangled Mitt / Planet Ork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road to Hammer Junkie
The Chair
Road to Hammer Junkie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road to Hammer Junkie
Last played on
The Well / Shaloka
The Chair
The Well / Shaloka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Well / Shaloka
Last played on
Keengalee / The Tieve
The Chair
Keengalee / The Tieve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keengalee / The Tieve
Last played on
Humours
The Chair
Humours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humours
Last played on
The Hamars O' Syradale
The Chair
The Hamars O' Syradale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hamars O' Syradale
Last played on
The Big Set: Sporting Paddy / The Clydeside Lasses / French Canadian Reel / The Morning Dew / Roddy McDonald's Fancy
The Chair
The Big Set: Sporting Paddy / The Clydeside Lasses / French Canadian Reel / The Morning Dew / Roddy McDonald's Fancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hup Set: Esther's / The Sorquoy Jig / Miss Henny Mackenzie
The Chair
Hup Set: Esther's / The Sorquoy Jig / Miss Henny Mackenzie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band/Knees of Fire
The Chair
The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band/Knees of Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band/Knees of Fire
Last played on
The Dark Maid: The Dark Maid's Reel / Cancro Cru / Bongo Boy's Reel
The Chair
The Dark Maid: The Dark Maid's Reel / Cancro Cru / Bongo Boy's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hamars O’Syradale
The Chair
Hamars O’Syradale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hamars O’Syradale
Composer
Last played on
Deleted Record
None
Deleted Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmyrx.jpglink
Deleted Record
Performer
Last played on
The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band / Knees of Fire
The Chair
The Skatehorn Ceilidh Band / Knees of Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lily and Diana's
The Chair
Lily and Diana's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lily and Diana's
Last played on
The Chair Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Breabach - Knees Up
-
Breabach - Òran Bhràigh Rùsgaich
-
Listen to Orkney Islanders Saltfishforty perform live on World on 3
-
Breabach – The Poetic Milkman
-
Breabach - Burns Medley: Brose and Butter / Rattlin’ Roarin’ Willie
-
Blazin’ Fiddles - Fashion of the Lasses
-
Blazin’ Fiddles - Norwegian
-
Breabach In Session
Back to artist