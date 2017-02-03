Los Gatos (Spanish for "The Cats") were an Argentine rock group of the late 1960s, founded in the wake of an earlier group, Los Gatos Salvajes, who shared two of the same members. They are considered part of the founding trinity of Spanish-language rock in Argentina, along with Almendra and Manal. The unexpected success of their 1967 debut single "La balsa" was the kickstarter of Argentine rock, and pioneered Spanish-language rock.