Los GatosArgentinian rock group. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1970
Los Gatos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ae83bbf-7f17-484b-8b8a-b0ce8a609c8b
Los Gatos Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Gatos (Spanish for "The Cats") were an Argentine rock group of the late 1960s, founded in the wake of an earlier group, Los Gatos Salvajes, who shared two of the same members. They are considered part of the founding trinity of Spanish-language rock in Argentina, along with Almendra and Manal. The unexpected success of their 1967 debut single "La balsa" was the kickstarter of Argentine rock, and pioneered Spanish-language rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Los Gatos Tracks
Sort by
Viento Dile a La Lluvia
Los Gatos
Viento Dile a La Lluvia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viento Dile a La Lluvia
Last played on
Los Gatos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist