Darius RuckerBorn 13 May 1966
Darius Rucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Darius Carlos Rucker (born May 13, 1966) is an American singer and songwriter. He first gained fame as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, which he founded in 1986 at the University of South Carolina along with Mark Bryan, Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, and Dean Felber. The band released five studio albums with him as a member and charted six top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Rucker co-wrote most of the songs with the other members.
He released a solo R&B album, Back to Then, in 2002 on Hidden Beach Recordings but did not chart any singles from it. Six years later, Rucker signed to Capitol Nashville as a country music singer, releasing the album, Learn to Live that year. Its first single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It", made him the first black artist to reach number one on the Hot Country Songs charts since Charley Pride in 1983. (Ray Charles hit number one in March 1985 in a duet with Willie Nelson with "Seven Spanish Angels".) It was followed by two more number one singles, "It Won't Be Like This for Long" and "Alright" and the number three, "History in the Making." In 2009, he became the first black American to win the New Artist Award from the Country Music Association, and only the second black person to win any award from the association. A second album, Charleston, SC 1966, was released on October 12, 2010. The album includes the number one singles, "Come Back Song" and "This".
- Darius Rucker - The Barrashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wkht2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wkht2.jpg2017-03-10T22:19:33.000ZDarius on a very special gig at the Barrowland Ballroomhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wh6n0
Darius Rucker - The Barras
- Darius Rucker - UK collaboratorshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wh787.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wh787.jpg2017-03-10T22:18:00.000ZDarius on who he'd like to work with in the UKhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wh1r9
Darius Rucker - UK collaborators
- Darius Rucker on the forgotten black country music starshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wf2bw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wf2bw.jpg2017-03-10T11:36:00.000ZDarius Rucker talks about the hidden black figures of early country musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wf180
Darius Rucker on the forgotten black country music stars
- "No-one talks about it" - Darius Rucker discusses the impact of African-American culture upon country musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w7p63.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w7p63.jpg2017-03-10T11:21:00.000ZDarius Rucker talks to Simon Mayo about his career in country music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wdz17
"No-one talks about it" - Darius Rucker discusses the impact of African-American culture upon country music
- Darius Rucker: "I want Shane Richie to get me a part in Eastenders, it's my favourite show!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w90c3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w90c3.jpg2017-03-09T10:27:00.000ZDarius Rucker reveals to Simon Mayo his love of Albert Square and British pies!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w7j55
Darius Rucker: "I want Shane Richie to get me a part in Eastenders, it's my favourite show!"
- Why did Darius Rucker almost turn down a duet with Adele?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w7k00.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w7k00.jpg2017-03-08T18:55:00.000ZDarius Rucker reveals to Simon the truth behind his and Adele's Lady Antebellum coverhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w7j4v
Why did Darius Rucker almost turn down a duet with Adele?
- Ahead of his appearances at this year's C2C Festival, Darius Rucker joins Bob in our Nashville studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02stgmc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02stgmc.jpg2017-02-23T15:00:00.000ZDarius Rucker on the power of story telling within country.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tt2ml
Ahead of his appearances at this year's C2C Festival, Darius Rucker joins Bob in our Nashville studio
- Darius Rucker – Extended interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016w3ml.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016w3ml.jpg2013-03-28T20:00:00.000ZDarius Rucker talks to Bob Harris backstage at the Country 2 Country event.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016wcy4
Darius Rucker – Extended interview
Darius Rucker Tracks
Sort by