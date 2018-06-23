Jody BernalBorn 12 November 1981
Jody Bernal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ae4b9d9-4183-4393-99d9-b5be53f66dc1
Jody Bernal Tracks
Sort by
La Colegiala (Afro Bros Remix) (feat. Jody Bernal)
The Boy Next Door & Fresh Coast
La Colegiala (Afro Bros Remix) (feat. Jody Bernal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Colegiala (Afro Bros Remix) (feat. Jody Bernal)
Last played on
Jody Bernal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist