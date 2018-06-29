ZeroAlt Rock band from India. Formed 1998
Zero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ae3212c-aa37-44ac-9de7-0d0754340b37
Zero Tracks
Sort by
Freestyle
Zero
Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freestyle
Last played on
Lost
Zero
Lost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost
Last played on
Zero Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist