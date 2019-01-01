Aka MoonBelgian jazz band. Formed 1991
Aka Moon
1991
Aka Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
Aka Moon is a Belgian jazz trio. Their name is commonly mispronounced "AKA Moon" like the acronym for "also known as". The correct pronunciation is "AH-kah MOON".
