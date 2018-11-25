Danni Leigh (born February 9, 1970 in Strasburg, Virginia, U.S.) is an American country music singer. At age 19, she relocated to Orlando, Florida, intending to audition as a singer at Disney World but ended up moving to Nashville in 1994.

She was signed with Audium Records, after changing labels several times, following Decca's closure and release by Sony's Monument label. Although she has limited success in the US, she's had more success in Europe due to the varied methods in which consumers learn about new music. Over time she has also developed a following in Korea, Brazil and Japan. In 1999, she was nominated for the Rising Star Trophy, a British Country Music Award. In 2001 she released A Shot of Whiskey and a Prayer.

She has also performed a number of small gigs in the Austin, Texas area, where she moved in 2002.