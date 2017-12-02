Lou HandmanBorn 10 September 1894. Died 9 December 1956
Lou Handman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1894-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3adf88ae-d96a-4993-a5d1-60d5a54c5209
Lou Handman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Handman (September 10, 1894 in New York City – December 9, 1956 in Flushing, New York) was a composer. In his early career toured in vaudeville shows in Australia and New York City. Handman worked closely with Roy Turk. They went on to make such chart-topping hits as:
Other hits were:
Handman was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou Handman Tracks
Sort by
I'm Gonna Charleston Back To Charleston
Roy Turk
I'm Gonna Charleston Back To Charleston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Charleston Back To Charleston
Last played on
Are You Lonesome Tonight
Morecambe & Wise
Are You Lonesome Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv4l.jpglink
Are You Lonesome Tonight
Last played on
Back to artist