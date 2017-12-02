Lou Handman (September 10, 1894 in New York City – December 9, 1956 in Flushing, New York) was a composer. In his early career toured in vaudeville shows in Australia and New York City. Handman worked closely with Roy Turk. They went on to make such chart-topping hits as:

Other hits were:

Handman was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1975.