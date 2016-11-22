Sarah MacDougallBorn in Sweden, currently Canadian
Sarah MacDougall
Sarah MacDougall is a Swedish Canadian singer/songwriter currently living in Whitehorse, Yukon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grand Canyon
Sarah MacDougall
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon
Malmö I Mitt Hjärta
Sarah MacDougall
Malmö I Mitt Hjärta
Malmö I Mitt Hjärta
Devil's Gap
Sarah MacDougall
Devil's Gap
Devil's Gap
The Story Of Pippi And Lionheart
Sarah MacDougall
The Story Of Pippi And Lionheart
The Story Of Pippi And Lionheart
I Want To See The Light (Lost From Our Eyes)
Sarah MacDougall
I Want To See The Light (Lost From Our Eyes)
Baby, It's Only Rock N' Roll
Sarah MacDougall
Baby, It's Only Rock N' Roll
Baby, It's Only Rock N' Roll
I WANT TO SEE THE LIGHT
Sarah MacDougall
I WANT TO SEE THE LIGHT
I WANT TO SEE THE LIGHT
Sometimes You Lose, Sometimes You Win
Sarah MacDougall
Sometimes You Lose, Sometimes You Win
Sometimes You Lose, Sometimes You Win
Ramblin'
Sarah MacDougall
Ramblin'
Ramblin'
Cold Night
Sarah MacDougall
Cold Night
Cold Night
It's My Place
Sarah MacDougall
It's My Place
It's My Place
It's My Place! (And I Want It!)
Sarah MacDougall
It's My Place! (And I Want It!)
It's My Place! (And I Want It!)
We're All Blown Away
Sarah MacDougall
We're All Blown Away
We're All Blown Away
It's a Storm! [what's going on?]
Sarah MacDougall
It's a Storm! [what's going on?]
It's a Storm! [what's going on?]
It's A Storm
Sarah MacDougall
It's A Storm
It's A Storm
Across The Atlantic
Sarah MacDougall
Across The Atlantic
Across The Atlantic
I've Got Sorrow
Sarah MacDougall
I've Got Sorrow
I've Got Sorrow
Crow's Lament
Sarah MacDougall
Crow's Lament
Crow's Lament
Cry Wolf
Sarah MacDougall
Cry Wolf
Cry Wolf
