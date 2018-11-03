Michael Wycoff is an American R&B singer. Wycoff attended Wilmington Jr High and Phineas Banning High Schools in Wilmington, CA. Wycoff played keyboards and sang in the school's talent shows solo where his fan base was born as he was always a top performing act.

Wycoff sang backup on Stevie Wonder's album Songs in the Key of Life. He signed a solo contract with RCA and released three albums between 1981 and 1983, scoring a few hit singles on the U.S. R&B charts. His second album, Love Conquers All, included the song, "Looking Up To You," that was sampled by the 1990s R&B group Zhané on their hit song, "Hey Mr. D.J." in 1993.

Unfortunately, like many artists of the 1980s, Wycoff succumbed to an addiction to drugs and alcohol. His addiction ultimately caused him the loss of his career, his home and his family, and Wycoff ended up homeless. At the bottom, he found his way back through his faith, beating his habit and ultimately becoming Minister of Music at several Los Angeles area churches.