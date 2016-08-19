The Tiger Lillies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfxf.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ad4f6ec-253f-4050-8849-ca26266edfb8
The Tiger Lillies
The Tiger Lillies are a cult British musical trio formed in 1989 by singer-songwriter Martyn Jacques. Described as the forefathers of Brechtian Punk Cabaret, the Tiger Lillies are well known for their unique sound and style which merges "the macabre magic of pre-war Berlin with the savage edge of punk".
The Tiger Lillies Tracks
Eldorado
The Tiger Lillies
Eldorado
Eldorado
Last played on
Love For Sale (Radio 2 Session, 14 Jul 2016)
The Tiger Lillies
Love For Sale (Radio 2 Session, 14 Jul 2016)
I love Paris
Cole Porter
I love Paris
I love Paris
My heart belongs to Daddy
Cole Porter
My heart belongs to Daddy
My heart belongs to Daddy
Another glass of wine
Martyn Jacques
Another glass of wine
Another glass of wine
Sleep With The Fishes
The Tiger Lillies
Sleep With The Fishes
Sleep With The Fishes
Last played on
Shockheaded Peter
The Tiger Lillies
Shockheaded Peter
Shockheaded Peter
Last played on
Bully Boys
The Tiger Lillies
Bully Boys
Bully Boys
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
May
2019
The Tiger Lillies
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
18
May
2019
The Tiger Lillies
Redgrave Theatre, Bristol, UK
30
May
2019
The Tiger Lillies
The Old Rep Theatre, Birmingham, UK
11
Jun
2019
The Tiger Lillies
HOME, Manchester, UK
12
Jun
2019
The Tiger Lillies
City Varities Music Hall, Leeds, UK
