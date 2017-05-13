BlancheEllie Delvaux; ESC 2017 for Belgium. Born 10 June 1999
1999-06-10
Ellie Delvaux (born 10 June 1999), better known as Blanche, is a Belgian singer and songwriter. She represented Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Ukraine with the song "City Lights", finishing in fourth place. Blanche previously competed on season five of The Voice Belgique, where she was a member of Team Cats on Trees.
City Lights
City Lights
City Lights
City Lights
City Lights
City Lights
