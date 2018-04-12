Banyen Rakkaen (Thai: บานเย็น รากแก่น; Banyen Rakkaen) (born on October 14, 1952 to an Isan family in Ubon Ratchathani province in the Isan region of Northeast Thailand) is a Thai mor lam and Thai luk thung singer. Banyen Rakkaen is one of the "Queen of mor lam" and after 45 years in the business she named a National Artist in 2014 for her contribution to folk music.