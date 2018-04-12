Banyen Rakkaenบานเย็น รากแก่น / Banyen Rakgan. Born 1952
Banyen Rakkaen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ad09743-bdcd-4238-a656-ab2eed288191
Banyen Rakkaen Biography (Wikipedia)
Banyen Rakkaen (Thai: บานเย็น รากแก่น; Banyen Rakkaen) (born on October 14, 1952 to an Isan family in Ubon Ratchathani province in the Isan region of Northeast Thailand) is a Thai mor lam and Thai luk thung singer. Banyen Rakkaen is one of the "Queen of mor lam" and after 45 years in the business she named a National Artist in 2014 for her contribution to folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Banyen Rakkaen Tracks
Sort by
Siang Toei Chak Chai (Toei From The Heart)
Banyen Rakkaen
Siang Toei Chak Chai (Toei From The Heart)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist