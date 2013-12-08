Party SuppliesUS hip-hop production duo. Formed 2010
2010
Party Supplies are an American record production and songwriting team, composed of Justin Nealis and Sean Mahon. On August 27, 2013, Justin Nealis and Sean Mahon released their first album as a group, titled Tough Love, on Fool's Gold Records. Rolling Stone rated Tough Love as the 13th best dance album of 2013 and described the album as being "dance music for introverts."
Jackson & Travolta (feat. Meyhem Lauren)
Action Bronson
