Tedashii Lavoy Anderson (born March 8, 1977), known simply as Tedashii, is an American Christian hip hop artist and member of the hip-hop troupe, 116 Clique. He also hosted the NGEN Radio show "Serium". Tedashii has released four solo albums, Kingdom People, Identity Crisis, Blacklight and Below Paradise, on Reach Records. Tedashii's delivery style is characterized by a deep voice that he can manipulate for rapping a wide range of flow schemes and patterns.

In 2008, Tedashii toured with the 116 Clique during the "Unashamed Tour". The "Don't Waste Your Life Tour" followed in 2009, after which he took a brief break.[citation needed] In late 2010 he returned for the "Unashamed: The Movement Tour". As soon as his album Blacklight was released in 2011 he went on a brief tour to promote it.[citation needed] He joined the "Man Up Tour" in 2011, taking a brief break in early 2012.[citation needed] In late 2012 116 Clique toured 30 cities with the "Unashamed Tour: Come Alive". Then in December, Suzy Rock and KB joined him for the "No Boundaries Concert Series".[citation needed] Tedashii appeared in Family Force 5's song "Chainsaw" on the remix album Reanimated released in 2013. In 2015, Tedashii appeared on the song "I Have a Dream" for Manafest's album Reborn.