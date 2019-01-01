The Sabres of Paradise were a British experimental group formed in London, England in 1992. Although their roots were in the acid house scene, they later produced more dub-inspired work. Andrew Weatherall formed the group with engineers Jagz Kooner and Gary Burns and became responsible for the Sabresonic warehouse raves. Keith "Radioactive Man" Tenniswood joined the group after meeting Jagz at Phil Perry's Full Circle club, Sabres dissolved in 1995. Weatherall went on to form Two Lone Swordsmen with Keith Tenniswood while Kooner and Burns carried on working with The Aloof, and Jagz has also kept a consistent remix and production career. His remix "My Beautiful Friend" for The Charlatans was groundbreaking and it inspired Eddie Temple Morris, a DJ at the X FM radio station, to form a show dedicated to remixes. Kooner also worked with Oasis, Garbage, Massive Attack, Kasabian and Primal Scream.