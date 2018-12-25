Brockhampton is an American musical collective formed in San Marcos, Texas, in 2015 and currently based in California. Led by Kevin Abstract, Brockhampton formed partially through the online forum "KanyeToThe", and define themselves as a boy band. In specifically labeling themselves in this way, as the members have repeatedly emphasized in interviews and on social media, they aim to reclaim or redefine the word, as their style does not fit neatly into the "boy band stereotype". Complex Magazine, indeed, describes the group as "gay, black, white, DIY, ambitious, all-inclusive, and would-be pop stars," and this diversity is what largely distinguishes their lyrics and sound. The group consists of vocalists Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, and Dom McLennon, vocalists/producers Joba and Bearface, and producers Romil Hemnani, Jabari Manwa, and Kiko Merley (the latter two of which function as the duo Q3), as well as graphic designer Henock "HK" Sileshi, photographer Ashlan Grey, web designer Roberto Ontenient (who also features prominently in voice skits), and manager Jon Nunes.